Chris Harrison's Dramatic Exit and More Bachelor Nation Scandals That Happened Off Camera

Watch : Chris Harrison Replaced on "Bachelorette" By Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe

Chris Harrison, it's time to say your goodbyes.

In case you missed the big news, Deadline reported on June 8 that the longtime host of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise is set to officially exit the franchise.

According to the publication, Chris will receive an eight-figure settlement in exchange for not speaking out about his departure.

For the past several months, Bachelor Nation has been wondering what the future will hold for the 49-year-old host. Back in February, Chris temporarily stepped aside from the series after he received backlash for defending Rachael Kirkconnell.

"The woke police is out there," he said during an interview with Rachel Lindsay. "And this poor girl Rachael, who has just been thrown to the lions, I don't know how you are equipped when you have never done this before, to be woke enough, to be eloquent enough, to be ready to handle this."

Earlier in the year, 2018 photos surfaced of The Bachelor star attending a plantation-themed party. Rachael would later apologize for her actions.