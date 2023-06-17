Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian, who's shared her road to pregnancy on The Kardashians, is expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker. The Poosh star also shares three kids with ex Scott DIsick.

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant! 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is expecting a baby with husband Travis Barker, she announced at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on June 16. Kourtney, 44, held up a sign reading, "Travis I'm Pregnant," as seen in a video they posted in a joint Instagram. She later kissed the drummer to celebrate the news.

Kourtney's pregnancy comes one year after the Poosh founder tied the knot with the rocker in front of friends and family in Italy. 

The May 2022 wedding was actually the third time the couple exchanged vows, having first said "I do" during a Las Vegas ceremony in April. At the time, however, they did not have a marriage license. Weeks later, the pair made their union legal at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif., with Kourtney's grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell and his dad Randy Barker serving as witnesses.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

Now, the couple is entering a new chapter together as they prepare to welcome a baby. As fans have seen on their Hulu show The Kardashians, Kourt and Travis have been trying to have a baby together for some time now.

The newborn will join Kourtney's three children from a prior relationship with Scott Disick: Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 10; and Reign Disick, 8. Meanwhile, Travis co-parents Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He's also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24. 

Kourtney and Travis had turned to IVF to try to have a child together, but she gave her latest update during the May 25 episode of The Kardashians

"We are officially done with IVF," Kourtney said in a confessional. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."

It's a philosophy she has embraced for months, saying during a podcast appearance in December, "I got to a place where I just felt exactly like how timing is everything with me and Travis... So, I feel like if it's truly meant to be it will happen."

She had been candid on some of the challenges of IVF, saying it "really took a toll on my health and mentally." She explained, "The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it's for so many people but it's just not for me."

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Ends Her Blonde Era: See the Transformation!

So, what were all the small things that made them fall in love? After living in the same Calabasas neighborhood for some time, the transition from neighbors to lovers simply made sense to Kourtney and Travis. As a source close to Kourtney previously told E! News, Travis' kids "love Kourt and are so happy seeing their dad in love."

The insider added, "It's been a great fit for everyone."

The mom-to-be has grown especially close to Alabama, who E!'s insider said "knows she can always go to Kourtney for advice or support with anything going on." 

Since making their relationship official in Feb. 2021, Kourtney and Travis have enjoyed getaways to the California desert, Utah and Disneyland, among many date nights at Nobu in Malibu

On top of all those PDA Instagram photos that tell fans all they need to know about their romance, the couple has been open about declaring their love on The Kardashians and during other TV appearances. 

"Up until now," Travis explained during a 2021 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, "I would, you know, date girls that didn't have kids, and I find it kind of hard. I think they would have trouble understanding, 'Well, why don't you want to go to dinner every night with me?' or 'Why don't you want to see me every night?'"

He continued, "And now, I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom; who's, like, a great friend. And I just, you don't have to worry about any of those things. It just comes natural. It's like a maturity thing."

As they now prepare to welcome their seventh child between them, keep scrolling to see all of their sweet blended family photos.

Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shared a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

La Dolve Vita

Kourtney and Travis' families kick off their Italian wedding celebrations in Portofino in May 2022.

Dapper Dudes

Landon Barker trails Reign Disick as they lead the way during Kourtney and Travis' wedding ceremony.

Bridal Party

Alabama Barker and Penelope Disick match in coordinating Dolce & Gabbana outfits as they walk down the isle during Kravis' nuptials.

Girl Gang

Alabama snaps a silly selfie with Kourt, Penelope and sister Atiana De La Hoya during the festivities.

Fashionable Fam

The bride and groom stroll around Portofino with Reign in tow.

Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney and Alabama pose for another sweet selfie.

Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign posed at Disneyland on April 18 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth on April 18 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney posed together while enjoying a day at Disneyland for Kourtney's 43rd birthday on April 18.

A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

A Fashionable Family

Kourtney, Travis (wearing an Enfants Riches Déprimés sweater), Mason, Alabama and Atiana watched Landon model in the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2022.

Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, alongside Kourtney and MJ who watched the pair.

The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday Dec. 24, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Amusement Park Fun

Travis' 17-year-old son Landon Barker joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her 11-year-old son Mason Disick for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign Disick's Frankenstein.

Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing in early October. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

