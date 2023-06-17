Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Travis Barker

Watch : See Travis Barker's Loving Birthday Message to Kourtney Kardashian

Bible—Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is expecting a baby with husband Travis Barker, she announced at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on June 16. Kourtney, 44, held up a sign reading, "Travis I'm Pregnant," as seen in a video they posted in a joint Instagram. She later kissed the drummer to celebrate the news.

Kourtney's pregnancy comes one year after the Poosh founder tied the knot with the rocker in front of friends and family in Italy.

The May 2022 wedding was actually the third time the couple exchanged vows, having first said "I do" during a Las Vegas ceremony in April. At the time, however, they did not have a marriage license. Weeks later, the pair made their union legal at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif., with Kourtney's grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell and his dad Randy Barker serving as witnesses.