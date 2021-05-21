Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian the "Love of My Life" After Family Trip to Disneyland

Have Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian found their happily ever after in the happiest place on earth?
The blink-182 rocker and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star visited Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. with their families on May 20, and afterwards, Travis posted a few photos to reminded fans their romance is something straight out of a fairy tale. Kourtney commented on the pictures by writing "happiest," and her boyfriend replied by writing, "with the love of my life."
All together now: Awwwww.
Kourtney brought along her kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick, who she shares with her ex Scott Disick, and Travis was joined by his son Landon Barker and daughter Alabama Barker, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, who Shanna shares with ex Oscar de la Hoya. Together, they enjoyed a number of attractions, including The Haunted Mansion, the Pirates of the Caribbean, the It's a Small World and Mad Tea Party rides. They also ate some Disney-themed treats and walked down Main Street U.S.A.
Kourtney and Travis' families have hung out several times since the couple went Instagram official in February and even enjoyed a getaway together earlier this year. In fact, a source close to Kourtney told E! News the Poosh founder "has become very close with Travis kids recently, especially when it comes to Alabama."
The 15-year-old "looks up to Kourtney a lot, and they like to do fun activities together," the source continued. "She will invite Alabama over to the house for Pilates and lunch and they will hang out with the kids often. Alabama knows she can always go to Kourtney for advice or support with anything going on."
And it looks like Travis' children are a fan of her, too. "Both of Travis' kids love Kourt and are so happy seeing their dad in love," the source shared. "It's been a great fit for everyone."
Which is a good thing, considering Kourtney and Travis' bond appears to be stronger than ever. Whether they're packing on the PDA with Instagram posts and tattoos, going on dates and romantic getaways or sending each other thoughtful gifts, the two continue to show the love.
"Kourtney is head over heels for Travis," a Kourtney source told E! News in April. "They truly have a bond like no other. No one has seen her feel this way about a man in a very long time…. She has expressed she would absolutely marry him. They have the best connection and communication, something that's very important to her. They are still in the honeymoon phase, and it's going really well."