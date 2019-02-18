Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy a Night Out in Malibu

BACKGRID
by Corinne Heller | Mon., Feb. 18, 2019 12:26 PM
BACKGRID
Hi neighbor!
On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a night out in Malibu with blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and other pals. The two have been friends for years and live in the same gated community in the nearby town of Calabasas.
Kourtney and Travis dined at the upscale sushi restaurant Nobu Malibu, a favorite Kardashian-Jenner family hotspot that is popular with celebs overall. The reality star looked chic in a black top and jacket, snakeskin pants and black ankle boots. Kourtney and Travis were later photographed sitting in her Land Rover.
"They had dinner at Nobu with the kids because they are friendly. It was a family dinner. They've been friends for years. They've lived in the same neighborhood for a long time and they see each other at church and with their kids," a source told E! News. "They've hung out together many times and often get together with the kids to see movies or to get ice cream. They always have fun together. He's a nice guy and their kids really get along well. Kourtney has his kids over playdates and vice versa."
The insider added, "They have a really nice friendship."
Over the years, Kourtney and Travis have occasionally hung out together, alone and with other members of their families.
Also, Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter Alabama and son Landon are friends with Kourtney and ex Scott Disick's eldest kids, Mason and Penelope.
Earlier in the day, Barker attended a weekly Sunday Service performance thrown by Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian's husband, Kanye West, according to the Daily Mail.
BACKGRID
A source told E! News that every weekend, Kim and Kanye host about 50 family and friends at a private location.
"It's a very inspiring and uplifting experience for everyone," the source said. "There is live music performed by an incredible choir and musicians. It's not a truly defined religious event, but more spiritual and uplifting one meant to bring people together. The kids all want to be involved and Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian love it. It's a fun family event for everyone to get together."
90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Dos Santos Lima Reveals She Has a New Boyfriend 1 Month After Divorce Filing
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?