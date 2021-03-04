Travis Barker Gushes Over Kourtney Kardashian and Her Love Note

Drew Barrymore is just as invested in Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship as the rest of us.
So much so, in fact, that she couldn't help but mention the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star when Travis stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, March 4.
"I read a note that your lovely lady wrote to you saying, like, 'We may destroy each other,'" Drew told the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer. "And I was like, 'Oh, that's so hot.' I think my love note might be like, 'Can we just get to bed early and, like, watch a movie?'"
That's not quite Travis' style, though. "I would prefer the opposite," he laughed. "I would prefer to, you know, kind of go in a blaze of glory, like, ball of flames."
Kourtney seems to be on the same page. As E! readers may recall, Travis posted a photo of the aforementioned note she wrote him on Saturday, Feb. 20.
In full, the handwritten note read: "To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely. Love, [heart scribble] Kourtney."
Days prior to Travis sharing the love letter, Kourtney made their relationship—which comes after years of the two being neighbors and good friends—Instagram official. As a source told E! in late January, the Poosh founder "has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent."
"He's an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him," the insider added.
On The Drew Barrymore Show, Travis shared a similar sentiment about Kourtney after the actress-turned-host asked for advice on dating as a parent.
"Up until now, I would, you know, date girls that didn't have kids, and I find it kind of hard," the father of two explained. "I think they would have trouble understanding, 'Well, why don't you want to go to dinner every night with me?' or 'Why don't you want to see me every night?'"
"And now, I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom; who's, like, a great friend," he continued. "And I just, you don't have to worry about any of those things. It just comes natural. It's like a maturity thing."
"And I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spend with them instead of, you know, every day being with them," Travis added. "Especially in the beginning of the relationship, I think missing someone is so important."
