Exclusive

Why Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Are "Barely Speaking" Amid Her Romance With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and the father of her three children, Scott Disick, are no longer as close as they once were, according to a source close to the former couple.

By Kaitlin Reilly May 13, 2021
Watch: Travis Barker's NSFW Shout-Out to Kourtney Kardashian

Things are "tense" between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick amidst the Poosh founder's new romance with Travis Barker, a source close to the former couple tells E! News. 

"Scott and Kourtney have a tense relationship right now primarily because he's been focusing on his new life in Miami and because of Kourtney getting serious with Travis," the insider explains. "They are barely speaking. It's hard for him to see Kourtney in love with someone else."

Kourtney began a relationship with her longtime friend and Calabasas neighbor Travis earlier this year. Since going public with their romance, the two have packed on the PDA on social media and recently took a vacation together for Kourtney's birthday during which they shared plenty of cute couple moments. Scott, meanwhile, has been spotted out with model Amelia Hamlin following his breakup with longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie last year. 

While the source says Kourtney and Scott "aren't fighting by any means," their relationship "has changed and they haven't spent much time together as a family recently." Scott is the father of Kourtney's three children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

"Scott will always be in Kourtney's life, it's just a different dynamic right now," the source explains. "Scott wished Kourtney a happy Mother's Day privately but is really distancing himself. He doesn't want to interfere with her relationship. They do connect about the kids often but that's about the extent of it currently."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior Men; Presley Ann/Getty Images

This is not the first time a source claimed that Scott was uncomfortable with Kourtney's thriving love life. In April, months after the Flip It Like Disick star proclaimed in a clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians that he would happily marry Kourtney should she want that, a source stated that Scott was distancing himself from his former partner. 

Watch: Scott Admits to Kourtney It's Hard to See Her With Other Men

"It's uncomfortable for Scott to see Kourtney in a serious relationship, although he knew this day would come," the second source shared. "He is glad she is happy, but it's definitely been hard on him. He doesn't like to bring it up and it's a weird convo for him. At one point, the family was really encouraging Scott and Kourtney to try the relationship again and it's a bit of an eye-opener for him, that it's truly never going to happen."

On the May 6 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott shared why he was nervous to say goodbye to the long-running E! series. 

"My biggest fear is that we will float apart and not see each other nearly as much because, if we don't work together every day, we're surely not going to see each other every day," Scott told the camera. "It's very sad to me, you know. It's kind of the ending of an era."

