Kourtney Kardashian Gives Health Update After Stopping IVF Process With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is pooshing back the curtain on her IVF journey.
The Kardashians star gave a glimpse into how she is doing after stopping in vitro fertilization treatments with husband Travis Barker. In a photo posted to her Dec. 8 Instagram Story, Kourtney snapped a mirror selfie of herself on a treadmill with the words, "Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!"
The 43-year-old previously spoke about how the IVF procedure put a strain on her energy levels, sharing that she had undergone a brain scan to see the effects. "When I went to get the results, the doctor thought it was mostly from IVF because it affects your adrenals, thyroids and hormones," she said on the Oct. 4 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "My energy levels since starting that have been really down and I haven't done it since January or February and still my energy levels are still really down."
Kourtney, who wed Travis in May, said they eventually decided to take a break from IVF. Looking back, she noted that the procedure "really took a toll on my health and mentally."
She continued, "The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it's for so many people but it's just not for me."
While Kourtney is "for now, done with IVF," she has trust in what is meant to occur. "I got to a place where I just felt exactly like how timing is everything with me and Travis," she added. "So, I feel like if it's truly meant to be it will happen."
Both Kourtney and Travis have been an open book about the fertility experience, sharing the ups and downs with the world. In fact, the couple even allowed cameras to capture parts of their IVF process on the first season of The Kardashians—something the Blink-182 drummer does not regret one bit.
"I don't give a f--k," Travis told GQ Nov. 17. "I don't care if I'm cumming in a cup, or whatever. It's real life. And if any of that can help people—seeing Kourtney's journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman. You saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That's real."