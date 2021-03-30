Rami Malek, Rachel Bilson and More Stars You Never Knew Went to School Together

Watch : Would Rachel Bilson Do a Revival of "The O.C.?"

If you don't want to feel like your high school graduating class was comprised of a bunch of underachievers, you may have clicked on the wrong article.

During her chat with Armchair Expert podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padma on Monday, March 29, Rachel Bilson reminded the world that she and Rami Malek go way back. During the sit-down, the 39-year-old Hart of Dixie alum recalled an awkward moment when Rami reached out about the throwback pic she had posted while he was in the middle of his 2019 Oscar campaign.

The pair of then-budding thespians both attended Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif. as part of the graduating class of 1999. In February 2019, Rachel shared a hysterical photo of the two visiting New York for a senior trip.

"Rami was a good friend of mine," she told Dax. "We were [in] the same crew. We did The Crucible together senior year, we were the leads in it together—all these things."

For this reason, Rachel explained she felt "super bummed" when the Mr. Robot standout, also 39, sent her a DM asking her to delete the post. Rami would go on to win the Best Actor Oscar later that month for portraying Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.