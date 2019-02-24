Rami Malek Treated By Paramedics After Falling Off the Stage at 2019 Oscars

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 9:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rami Malek, Fall, 2019 Oscars, Academy Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Uh-oh! Rami Malek's Oscars experience just ended on a bumpy note.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star was fresh off his Best Actor win when photographers caught Rami as he took a tumble off the Dolby Theatre stage and fell into the audience area after the ceremony concluded. 

Paramedics appeared to rush to the actor's aide, who was photographed seated in the front row with his Oscars statuette still in hand. People reports Malek was then moved to a private area backstage, where he received further treatment for possible injuries. The outlet also says Malek was unable to pose with Mahershala Ali, Regina King and Olivia Colman, who like Malek also won big at the Academy Awards. 

E! News has reached out to Rami's rep for comment on the matter. 

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Misstep aside, Malek certainly enjoyed an Oscars evening he won't soon forget. During his acceptance speech, the celeb (who portrayed late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the biopic) reflected on the importance of his win. 

Rami Malek, Fall, 2019 Oscars, Academy Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I think about what it would have been like to tell little bubba Rami that one day this might happen to him," he said. "And I think his curly-haired little mind would be blown. He was struggling with his identity, trying to figure himself out. And I think to anyone struggling with theirs, and trying to discover their voice, listen, we made a film about a gay man, an immigrant, who lived his life just unapologetically himself."

Rami Malek, Fall, 2019 Oscars, Academy Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"The fact that I'm celebrating him and this story with you tonight is proof that we're longing for stories like this. I am the son of immigrants from Egypt, a first-generation American. And part of my story is being written right now. And I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you, and everyone who believed in me for this moment. It's something I will treasure for the rest of my life," he concluded. 

Congratulations to Rami, and we hope he heals in time to hit the dance floor tonight at the Oscars after parties!

Watch E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of the 2019 Oscars.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rami Malek , 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Chanel, Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kendall Jenner, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Kendall Jenner Skips Underwear for Risqué Vanity Fair Oscars Party Look

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Return to the Oscars Party Where They First Met

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are All Smiles at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, 2019 Oscars, Reunions

11 Reunions That You Might Have Missed At the 2019 Oscars

Taylor Swift, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

The Crazy Reason Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Releasing an Album Soon

Spike Lee, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners, Samuel L. Jackson

Spike Lee's Reactions Deserve Their Own Award at the 2019 Oscars

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.