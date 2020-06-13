Kim Kardashian Has the Best Reaction to Son Saint's Mother's Day Gift

Even Kim Kardashian's kids have a tough time keeping up with her.
The E! reality star shared a photo of the Mother's Day gift 4-year-old son Saint West made for her last month, and needless to say, Kim wholeheartedly disagreed with a few of the toddler's points.
The project asked Saint to answer a few fun facts about his world-famous mama, who he apparently thinks is just 11-years-old.
When asked about her favorite activity, Saint responded, "to leave me alone." Kim commented on the photo in response, "WTF."
Kim's favorite food, according to Saint? Asparagus. However, Kim joked that she "hates" the vegetable. (Like we said, it's tough to keep up with the one and only KKW.)
Saint also said he and Kim like to "buy apps on the iPad" together, however the mom-of-four maintained, "I don't but he does LOL."
As for the one point that Kim did agree with, Saint wrote, "...my mom is special because she snuggles me and she buys things for me."
"Best thing ever!!! He got this right for sure!!!" Kim commented.
It's an exciting time in the Kardashian-West household these days. Kim revealed on Friday that son Psalm West, 1, is officially walking!
"My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared alongside two sweet images of her and her bundle of joy.
