by Lena Grossman | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 8:13 PM
Can anyone Keep Up with the Kardashian Kostumes?
As it turns out, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have outdone themselves yet again this Halloween. On Wednesday, Kim teased on Twitter, "Wait until you see Saint and Reign's Halloween costume's."
A few hours later, the wait was over. And boy, was it worth it.
Kim and Kanye West's 2-year-old son Saint West and Kourtney's 3-year-old son Reign Disick gave a huge shout out—literally—to Kanye's song "I Love It" with Lil Pump. In the music video that has been viewed over 280 million times, the "Stronger" rapper and Lil Pump dance around in very oversized outfits. They are, of course, wearing Yeezy slides and sneakers.
Reign and Saint imitated the music video to a tee.
Both Kim and Kourtney posted photos on Instagram and Twitter of their kids wearing the huge clothing. For two kids who are in costumes at least twice the size of their bodies, they seem pretty content. Kim captioned her photos of them exactly what they are: "Ye & Lil Pump."
The two rappers took their performance to the Saturday Night Live stage in September and performed the same song on the season 44 premiere. Instead of wearing oversized sweatshirts and button-downs, however, they went for a more, shall we say refreshing?, look.
On the sketch show, Kanye appeared on stage in a huge Perrier bottle and Lil Pump also channeled his inner water bottle company and wore a Fiji bottle over his clothes.
Two other Kardashian Kousins, North West and Penelope Disick, donned that same attire.
Unfortunately, it seems like Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson and Kylie Jenner's baby girl Stormi Webster were a bit too small to join in on the Kanye-inspired costume this year. However, True and Khloe had their fair share of sweet twin moments with a number of matching costumes together. Stormi and Kylie also matched in some gorgeous mother-daughter ensembles.
Check out some of the other Kardashian-Jenner Halloween moments below.
Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson were matching unicorns for the tot's first Halloween.
Kim Kardashian wore some real Victoria's Secret Angel wings for a photo shoot with her sisters.
Khloe, Tristan Thompson and their daughter True had a family Halloween celebration together.
Article continues below
Khloe couldn't help but share several shots of her daughter in multiple costumes including the Pottery Barn Kids baby panda costume.
Kylie Jenner's baby girl was ready to fly away this Halloween.
Kylie and Stormi dressed up together as a play on the little girl's name.
Article continues below
Kylie Jenner found some wings for this Halloween.
Kylie celebrated Halloween by matching with her baby girl.
The supermodel channeled an Austin Powers fembot for a costume this year.
Article continues below
@gregswalesart
The makeup mogul turned plastic for Halloween as a Barbie—box included!
We certainly "Love It."
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
Lily Collins Discusses Female Empowerment in Film at AMPAS' Action: The Academy Women's Initiative Lunch
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?