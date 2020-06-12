RETURNS
Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Psalm West Just Hit a Huge Milestone

Psalm West just hit a major milestone!

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Friday to share a big update on her and Kanye West's one-year-old baby boy. "My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted today with two sweet images of her and her bundle of joy.

The recently taken snapshots show Psalm looking more grown up than ever as Kim holds him in a blanket. Too cute!

Psalm just recently celebrated his first birthday on May 9. "My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today," the SKIMS founder wrote on Instagram last month. "Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm." 

Photos

The West Kids' Cutest Pics

We can't wait until Kim shares video proof of Psalm walking!

Scroll through our photo gallery below to see more of Psalm West's cutest pics.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September, only on E!

Psalm West, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

He's Walking!

Kim shared in June 2020, "My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking!"

Psalm West, True Thompson

Instagram

Dynamic Duo

"Happy birthday to TuTus baby," Khloe shares on Instagram Stories, along with a photo the two cousins.

Psalm West

Instagram

Birthday Boy

It's the little one's birthday! "My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today," Kim shared on Instagram. "Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm."

Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram

Big Smiles for the Boys

Psalm West and his brother Saint are all smiles in this heartwarming snapshot that Kim Kardashian uploaded in March 2020!

Psalm West

Instagram

Say Cheese!

"My baby boy is so handsome and sweet," Kim captioned the snapshot.

Psalm West, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Cousin Love

"My sweet Stormi and Psalm," Kim wrote with this sweet pic.

Psalm West, North West

Instagram

Cuddle Bugs

Kim shared this image of big sis North enjoying some R&R with Psalm the week before Christmas 2019.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Holiday Cards 2019

Instagram

2019 Christmas Card

Kim posted the West family's Christmas card in December 2019. If you ask us, Saint steals the show!

Saint West, Psalm West

Instagram

Brotherly Love

"It doesn't get much sweeter than this," Kim captioned this cuddly pic.

Saint West, Psalm West

Instagram

Cozy Cuties

How cute is this cuddle puddle?!

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Sweet Snuggles

"My little man is the sweetest ever!" the proud mama writes on Instagram. "He's honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky?"

 

North West, Saint West

Instagram

Cuddle Time

Rise and shine Psalm! It's time to snuggle up with your older sister North.

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Family Photo

"I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard," the KKW Beauty head writes on Instagram after sharing photos from their trip to the Bahamas. "OMG this is almost impossible!"

North West, Saint West

Instagram

Peace & Love

Look who decided to join the party?! Saint appears to be in a great mood while joining this impromptu photo shoot

Psalm West, Saint West, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Night Night

Kim shared this photo of Saint "napping" with his then-10-week-old baby bro in July 2019.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram

Air Kisses!

The KKW Beauty founder and her son share a sweet moment at great-grandmother, MJ's 85th birthday party.

Saint West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Brotherly Love

"Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning," Kim wrote on Instagram July 15. How sweet are these two?!

Psalm West

Instagram

2 Months Old

Psalm looks so cute in this 2019 July photo, even his mom was swooning. "I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian, Psalm West, Saint West

@nabil

Big Brother

Saint West gets acquainted with his 5-week-old sibling. "My boys," Kim wrote, captioning the heartwarming family photo on Instagram.

Psalm West

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

1 Month Old

In June 2019, month after his birth, Kim shared the first close-up photo of baby Psalm to Instagram. Just look at that face!

Psalm West, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Instagram

1 Week Old

And that makes a family of six! Kim and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child on May 9. A little more than a week after that, Kim revealed his name on Twitter alongside the internet's first-ever photo of Psalm West.

