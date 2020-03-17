All good things must come to an end, even—and especially—television shows.

And in the 2019-2020 TV season, quite a few favorites are signing off. Will it be for good? That remains to be seen in today's climate of revival and reboot fever, but it's for now. To celebrate the end of an era, E! News assembled the stars who are saying "see you later!" to their beloved characters and for a candid look at the past, present and future of their hit shows.

Schitt's Creek took Annie Murphy on quite a journey (and we love that journey for her). Before the Emmy-nominated comedy, Murphy was pretty much an unknown actor. Now, a song she co-wrote and performed is a runaway hit and being played at clubs and she's an in-demand and award-nominated actor with a new project already lined up, Kevin Can F*** Himself.