All good things must come to an end, even—and especially—television shows. And in the 2019-2020 TV season, quite a few favorites are signing off.

Will the farewell be for good? That remains to be seen in today's climate of revival and reboot fever, but it's for now. To celebrate the end of an era, E! News assembled the stars who are saying "see you later!" to their beloved characters for a candid look at the past, present and future in a new interview feature dubbed "The Final Season."

First up: Modern Family's Nolan Gould. Viewers watched Gould grow up before their very eyes as Luke Dunphy, the youngest child of Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil (Ty Burrell) on the Emmy-winning comedy series. Now, ABC's Modern Family is saying goodbye after its 11th season.