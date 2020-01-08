All good things must come to an end, even—and especially—television shows. And in the 2019-2020 TV season, quite a few favorites are signing off.

Will it be for good? That remains to be seen in today's climate of revival and reboot fever, but it's for now. To celebrate the end of an era, E! News assembled the stars who are saying "see you later!" to their beloved characters and for a candid look at the past, present and future of their hit shows. Since season three of Criminal Minds, Joe Mantegna has played David Rossi, the senior supervisory agent at BAU. He's been the steady hand, the somewhat fatherly backbone all the way up through the 15th and final season beginning Wednesday, Jan. 8 on CBS.

Below, Mantegna opens up about his time on the show, revealing his favorite memories and what he thinks about a future Criminal Minds revival.