by kelli boyle | Tue., Dec. 17, 2019 11:44 AM
When it comes to the new Star Wars movie, crying is not only a guarantee, it's a requirement.
At the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night, John Boyega told E! News that the conclusion of the Skywalker saga is sure to be a tear-jerker.
"You better be crying," the actor quipped to E!'s Erin Lim. "If you don't cry, you don't leave the theater. You don't know that? It's some new thing that Mickey Mouse has got going on. You don't cry, you don't leave."
As Lim responded, "Am I going to be crying because Finn is going to be breaking some hearts?" Finn himself coyly replied, "Listen, there's always time for breaking hearts with Finn. I just think Finn needs to figure out his situation. As the most eligible bachelor in the movie, in the franchise, I think Finn needs to figure out what he's doing with his time."
This, of course, was a reference to Finn's budding romance with Kelly Marie Tran's Rose Tico in The Last Jedi, as well as Finn's affection for Daisy Ridley's Rey.
When asked whom Finn will end up with between the two of them, Boyega continued to tease. "Hey, there's far more options now," the 27-year-old joked. "And that's why you need to watch the movie."
"The new characters come in, and you know, they're all about the Finn," he went on. "I don't get it. I think they should calm down, meet other people, but no. They want to talk to Finn."
Of course, Finn's ultimate romance in the franchise has been his bromance with Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron. Bringing up the bromance, Boyega quipped to Lim, "See? There you go again. Poe's on my case. Rose on my case. Daisy's on my [case]...it is what it is."
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Disney
The star did admit that he feels the bromance between his and Isaac's characters is deeper than their bond IRL. (Don't worry, they're still buddies.) "I mean, they literally go into war with each other," he said. "That has to be the biggest bromance you can ever have. We're a close second, though."
All kidding aside, Boyega confirmed he shed plenty of tears when the film wrapped.
As he shared, "On the last day, I did a speech and then cried a little bit. There are some scenes in the movie in which the tears are in reflection of where we are, and they captured that in the film. Yeah, I definitely let my emotions out there, for sure."
As for how he hopes fans of the franchise will react (outside of uncontrollably sobbing, of course), Boyega said, "You will be satisfied, but I have a feeling the Star Wars fans will also be hungry for more."
Rey herself also shared her hopes for fans' reactions to the epic finale.
"I hope they'll feel good," the star told E! News. "I hope they'll feel satisfied and I hope everyone will even be like, you know, it's a dark time, but we can make fun, hopeful films that make people feel good."
As for the theories that Rey and Adam Driver's Kylo Ren could end up together, Ridley teased, "Romantically? I mean, let's be honest, it's a PG film. There's nothing."
"The relationship is explored," she coyly continued. "You've seen there's a massive fight. If you believe that Kylo and Rey can come back from the fight we've seen in the trailers, I applaud your integrity of hope." A new hope, one could say.
And when it comes to the possibility of fans seeing Rey turn to the dark side, the actress remained vague with her response. As she said, "Doesn't everyone have a little bit of light and a little bit of dark in them?"
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters this Friday.
