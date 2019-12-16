by Jess Cohen | Mon., Dec. 16, 2019 7:09 PM
We've got a good feeling about this! The premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in full swing!
Celebs are currently hitting the red carpet in Los Angeles in celebration of the highly-anticipated film, which is set to hit theaters this Friday, Dec. 20! Actors Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac and Mark Hamill are all expected to be in attendance at tonight's premiere of The Rise of Skywalker, the third film in the sequel trilogy, which will also be its final installment.
The J.J. Abrams-directed movie picks up where 2017's The Last Jedi left off, with the Resistance facing off against the First Order. As previously announced, the late Carrie Fisher will also appear as Leia for the last time in the film via unseen footage.
"There was no other way to tell the end of the Skywalker saga than with Leia, you need to have Leia in the movie," director Abrams told E! News at at Disney's D23 Expo convention over the summer. "There was just no way to do it."
"When we found these scenes that we hadn't used from The Force Awakens that we realized we could use now...suddenly things that I had banged my head against the wall that we had shot but not used, suddenly felt like, well of course, this is unbelievable, they're like these gifts," Abrams said. "And so, we got to actually have Carrie in the movie and she's great in the film. It's just, it's so impossible to think that she's not here."
As we gear up for the release of The Rise of Skywalker, let's take a look at the cast and more stars at the film's premiere!
The man of the hour hits the red carpet at the world premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
A lady in red!
Kylo Ren is one lucky guy with this stunning woman on his arm.
These co-stars are so much better together.
The Mandalorian star makes his entrance with a dramatic coat.
Poe Dameron is in the building.
Name a better duo, we'll wait.
A Property Brothers double date? Talk about a Kodak moment.
The legendary actor returns as Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
A star is born!
The legendary filmmaker's velvet suit is en vogue.
Emerald is so her color.
Jay and Silent Bob head out for a night on the town.
It's a date night done right for this celebrity couple!
Menswear perfected.
The Force is strong with this father-son pair.
Holiday fashion at its finest.
So bold and so beautiful! The actress shines in a patterned design.
A fashion icon in the making, the Stranger Things star suits up in bright red.
Where's Baby Yoda, Jon?
The filmmaker prepares to witness the latest installment in the Star Wars franchise.
The Backstreet Boys singer opts for a laid back red carpet vibe.
Watch the 2019: What E! Year end-of-year special Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10 p.m.! E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!
