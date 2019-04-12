In the trailer, Rey appears in the desert, wearing a white version of her scavenger/Jedi outfit. She turns on her blue lightsaber and runs as Kylo's TIE silencer chases her then takes a giant leap. Kylo is later shown wielding his red lightsaber in battle.

The trailer ends with maniacal laughter.

In addition, the movie will also feature never-before-seen footage of the late Carrie Fisher as Leia, plus the return of Star Wars veteran Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian as well as Mark Hamill as Jedi master Luke Skywalker.

Lando and Chewbacca are seen in the Millennium Falcon, and Leia is seen hugging Rey.

"We'll always be with you," Luke says. "No one's ever really gone."