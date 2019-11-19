Kylo Ren will never let go.

During an appearance on Monday's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , Adam Driver revealed that when the final Stars Wars movie—The Rise of Skywalker—wrapped, he snagged some keepsakes from the set.

As host Stephen Colbert asked, "What's it like to hang up your lightsaber?" Surprisingly enough, Driver seemed happy to be putting this era behind him. "Good, good," he teased. But the reason he wasn't overcome with emotion to part with the iconic fictional weapon was because, well, he didn't have to. As he explained, "I also have it, so I literally hung it up. It's in a box, but it's hung in the box."

As it turns out, the Marriage Story star made a point of getting permission from director J.J. Abrams to keep some Kylo Ren memorabilia. The actor continued, "I took a lot of stuff this last time. I have the whole costume."

Well, now he has the best Kylo Ren Halloween costume ever.