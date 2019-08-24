The late Carrie Fisher not only appears as Leia for the last time in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but her character makes up the "heart" of the entire story, says J.J. Abrams.

The director made his comments at Disney's D23 Expo convention in Anaheim, California on Saturday, four months before the film is set to be released.

It was previously announced that Fisher will appear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker via unseen footage in the upcoming sequel, the final installment of the franchise's third trilogy. The actress died at age 60 in December 2016, months after filming wrapped on the second film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

"The character of Leia is really, in a way, the heart of this story," Abrams said at D23, according to Variety. "We realized we could not possibly tell the end of these nine films without Leia. We realized that we had footage from Episode VII, and we could use it in a new way."