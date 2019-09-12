Mike Sorrentino's prison situation is finally over.

The Jersey Shore star is a free man again after serving an eight-month sentence for tax evasion, more than ready to resume his life where it left off—as a newlywed who was trying to make the most of his two months of married life before he had to turn himself in on Jan. 15.

"The comeback is always greater than the setback," he told his followers live on Instagram during his ride to the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, N.Y.

Pauly D, one of the loyal pals who visited Mike while he was away, shared in July on Watch What Happens Live, "He's happy, positive...He's just so happy to get it over with and he just wants to come out."

Surely the world will be hearing firsthand all about his jumpsuited journey very soon, and we're guessing social media and TV will be involved.