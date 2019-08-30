Watch Hannah Brown Subtly Shade Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron

Hannah Brown can now laugh off those Bachelorette blues.

The season 15 star proved this to be true by referencing her relationships with Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron during a game of "Expensive Taste Test" with Cosmopolitan.

To play the game, the reality star sampled two products with different price points. She then guessed which one was more expensive.

While comparing a $15 bottle of champagne to a $165 one, the Alabama native looked back on her romance with her former fiancé.

"Do y'all remember that one time I was engaged?" she said after taking a sip. "Do y'all remember that one time I got unengaged?"

She also poked a little fun at her journey to find love with Cameron.

"Do you remember that one time I then asked another person out on a date and actually thought of it after I got unengaged and then—just read tabloids," she said.