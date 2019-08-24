Inside Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron's Budding Love Story

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 24, 2019 3:21 PM
It's been less than a month since Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron sparked romance rumors...after some Bachelorette drama.
While the two have not confirmed a relationship, here's what we know about what appears to be their buddying love story so far:
Say What? On August 4, just days after he reunited and spent the night at the home of recent season 15 star Hannah Brown, who had rejected him on the show, Cameron, 26, and Hadid, 24, had drinks together at Brooklyn's Dumbo House in New York City before ending the night back at her apartment.
Mutual Attraction: It appears a mutual attraction was already brewing well before the Bachelorette drama and reunion. A source told E! News at the time that the two have mutual friends in the modeling industry and had "been texting for weeks." The source added, "They are both taking things slow but have both made it clear they are interested in each other."
"Just a Fling"? Queue date number two: On August 5, the day after their drinks date, Hadid and Cameron went out bowling with friends at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City. And...he was photographed leaving her place the next morning.
"He really likes Gigi, but it's just a fling for now," a second source told E! News at the time. "They are both gorgeous and single and they've had fun spending time together. He's living in the moment and not thinking too much past that."
Another Date Night: On the evening of August 12, Hadid and Cameron were photographed leaving her NYC apartment separately, within 45 minutes of each other.
Partying at Justin's: The following night, Hadid and Cameron were spotted with friends at Justin Theroux's new bar Ray's on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. The group ended up at Hadid's apartment.
"Tyler likes Gigi and definitely wants to keep seeing her," a third source told E! News at the time. "He wasn't sure if it would turn into something but they are having a lot of fun and don't want it to end, that's for sure. They are seeing each other a lot and texting all day long. He's excited about her."
"They have a strong connection but are definitely just testing the waters right now," a fourth source, close to Hadid, told E! News. "They both like to hang out with a few of their friends to make it seem more casual, but Tyler always ends up staying the night alone at Gigi's house. Tyler has not met [her mom] Yolanda [Hadid] and hasn't been invited to any family gatherings just yet."
Dinner With Serena: Last Wednesday, August 21, Hadid and Cameron grabbed dinner at NYC's La Esquina with none other than Serena Williams, plus Caroline Wozniacki and Hadid's pals Cully Smoller and Kendall Visser.
Gigi in the Driver's Seat: On the night of Thursday, August 22, Hadid was photographed driving a sleeping Cameron in an SUV in New York City.
What About Hannah? A fifth source told E! News soon after Hadid and Cameron stepped out together that he and Brown, 24, "had a good night and a good talk" after that post-Bachelorette meeting, "She moved to L.A. and he doesn't live there...It's geographically challenging."
And on Bachelorette stars Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, released on August 7, Brown said she found Cameron's public outings with Hadid "disrespectful."
"It's kind of like, bruh, slow your roll," she said. "You're on Twitter talking about 'Hannah's the queen' and preaching about respect, but then you're being a little disrespectful by dating other people in such a public way where you know it's gonna get so much attention. I think that's my beef with it."
