For the first time ever, viewers will learn the celeb and pro dancer pairs in the season premiere.

What brought The Bachelorette star into the fold? "Can't stop, won't stop. I'm so excited," she told the GMA hosts. "I want a fresh start, something I can go all in with emotionally, physically and spiritually" and she said that DWTS can do that for her.

When asked about her past many wardrobe malfunctions as The Office's Meredith, Flannery said, "OK, this is the deal: I had nine seasons as the most unglamorous character on TV. We're going in a different direction. Bring on the Spanx, bring on the spray tan!"

American Idol veteran Lauren Alaina had quite the moment meeting Flannery. "I did this thing where you see someone and you think they know them...I was trying to figure it out," she said. "I literally freaked out." The only other person she can recall doing that for? Dolly Parton.

Meet the full cast list below.