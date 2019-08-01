Jed Wyatt is speaking out about his ex-fiancée Hannah Brown grabbing drinks with Tyler Cameron.

Earlier this week, Bachelerotte fans saw Hannah accept a proposal from the musician on the season finale of the reality series. Then, Bachelor Nation watched as Hannah ended her engagement to Jed after learning of his relationship with a fellow musician. On Tuesday's After the Final Rose, Hannah confirmed to host Chris Harrison that the duo's relationship is definitely over, even telling Jed during their reunion that she didn't feel the same way about him anymore.

After her face-to-face with Jed, Hannah was then reunited with runner-up Tyler. During their time together, Hannah even asked Tyler out for a drink, which he agreed to.