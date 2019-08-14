Meeting the friends!

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron's budding romance appears to be getting more serious. The Bachelorette alum and the supermodel, who have been sparking relationship rumors for weeks now, were spotted having a fun night out with her pals in New York City on Tuesday night. The celeb duo, who sported matching casual T-shirts for their evening out, spent time with her friends at Justin Theroux's new bar Ray's on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

"Gigi walked in first holding hands with her girlfriend. Behind her was Tyler and Gigi's friend Cully Smoller," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They all seemed to get on great. They walked in laughing together and talking loudly. They all had a great time and were very animated as they sat around laughing and talking."