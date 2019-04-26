When Trump, after a series of trial runs and mock attempts, seriously declared his candidacy in 2015, nothing had changed. (Truly, nothing.)

Melania told CNN's Anderson Cooper in March 2016 that her husband would seemingly have to pivot from the inflammatory rhetoric he was using on the campaign trail should he actually be elected.

"To build the empire and the business that he did, you can't always use that kind of tone," she said. "He could really change the words and the tone." As for her role should he win, Melania said, "We are in the 21st century. I will be me. I will be different than any other first ladies. I will help women. I will help children. They are the future."

Melania was present for debates, she spoke at the Republican National Convention (her speech infamously cribbed from one previously given by Michelle Obama) and gave a handful of interviews—but overall she was barely seen, or heard from, on the campaign trail. She wanted to be home with Barron in New York—and home with Barron in New York was where she stayed, even when her husband first moved to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in January 2017. The rest of his family didn't follow suit until that June, after the school year was over.

"My husband is traveling all the time," she explained to People in September 2015. "Barron needs somebody as a parent, so I am with him all the time."

His candidacy controversial from the moment he rode down the Trump Tower escalator to announce it, Trump had already become deeply polarizing. "He is who he is," Melania said. "Even if you give him advice, he will maybe take it in, but then he will do it the way he wants to do it. You cannot change a person. Let them be. Let them be the way they are."