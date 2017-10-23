Katy Perry Proves She's the Best Surprise Wedding Guest by Starting Epic Dance Party

Honeymoon season kicking off on the right note!
Katy Perry continued her pattern of crashing weddings over the weekend when she made a surprise appearance at the nuptials of one St. Louis, Missouri couple. The "Swish Swish" songstress was in town for a concert and staying at the Four Seasons Hotel at the same time Blonie Dudney and Hayley Rosenblum tied knot, making for one unforgettable opportunity to celebrate the bride and groom.
Wedding photographer Ray Prop tells E! News the reception was winding down when approximately 30 to 40 people began dancing through the venue in a train formation. "Mixed in with the sea of high-end tuxedos and formal evening gowns," he recalls, was Katy and her band wearing "sunglasses, tank tops, jeans, bandanas and backward hats."
Courtesy Ray Prop Photography
"They were loud, they came to party, and they were on their way right to us!" he shares.
"All of a sudden," Prop adds, "the crazy human-train stopped right at the bride and groom and a woman with short blond hair in a baseball cap said, 'Do you mind if we crash your wedding?'"
Courtesy Ray Prop Photography
That woman was, of course, none other than the world-famous pop star, who totally kept the party going by taking several photos with guests and dancing the night away with Blonie and Hayley.
After congratulating the newly minted married duo, Prop says, "Katy pulled the bride and groom onto the dance floor and that's when things got a bit crazy."
Footage from the impromptu celeb sighting sees Katy and the blushing bride bumping and grinding to Justin Timberlake's "Sexy Back."
An attendee told The Kansas City Star that Perry and her entourage stuck around for about 10 minutes and described her arrival as the "icing on the cake" after an "absolutely stunning" wedding ceremony.
And Katy isn't the only familiar known for popping in to say hello while couples exchange vows. Scroll down to check out even more celeb wedding crashers!
David Foster & Katharine McPhee
Couple crashed a wedding in Canada in late August. "They were really nice and seemed very happy together," the bride told E! News after meeting McPhee and Foster.
Magic Mirror Miami
Tag Stars
Jon Hamm, Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner and Jake Johnson unexpectedly crashed a wedding reception in Miami Beach during the Best Man's speech!
Instagram
Orange Is the New Black Stars
In March 2018, Lea DeLaria (Big Boo), Australian actress Yael Stone (Lorna Morello) and Danielle Brooks (Taystee) crashed a female couple's wedding in Australia.
Instagram: Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks
Best wedding pictures ever? If ever marrying in the Big Apple, prepare to see Forrest Gump himself running through Central Park!
Courtesy Ray Prop Photography
Katy Perry
The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer totally made this Missouri-based bride and groom's special day that much more special.
Christine Wehrmeier/REX/Shutterstock
Amy Schumer
Photobomb alert! The Trainwreck star was happy to pose for snapshots while making her way through New York City in 2016. Talk about a Kodak moment.
Instagram
Ed Sheeran
The singer-songwriter made hearts melt in 2015 while performing an Australian couple's first dance tune.
Instagram
Taylor Swift
Technically the pop star was invited, but she did surprise the bride and groom with a performance of "Blank Spaces" and that's pretty sweet in itself.
FameFlynet
Beyoncé
Queen Bey took a break from vacationing in Portofino, Italy in 2014 to make this lucky lady's day!
Instagram
Maroon 5
Honey, cancel the DJ. Adam Levine and his band just showed up!
Facebook
John Travolta
Danny Zuko, turned... wedding crasher? Perhaps this duo's first dance was to "You're the One that I Want" after posing for photos with the A-lister.
Instagram
Serena Williams
That oh-so casual moment when you're exchanging vows and one of the greatest athletes of all time happens to be soaking up the sun just a few feet away.
Sascha Reinking
Zach Braff
Instagram
Robert Pattinson
It's the luck of the Irish! R. Patz was in Belfast, Ireland filming The Lost City of Z when he ran into these two.
Instagram/@colpitts, #djkchedda
Kristen Stewart
The Twilight alum and Stella Maxwell unexpectedly joined the post-wedding festivities of two brides in Canada.
Courtesy of Kimmy Coleman
Justin Timberlake
Hey J.T., can we get a picture? What about a song or two?
FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Matt LeBlanc
Friend and family, we're gathered here today to celebrate...
YouTube
Justin Bieber
Can't you imagine Biebs leading the electric slide? In 2011, the singer and then-girlfriend Selena Gomez did exactly that.
Macklemore / Snapchat
Macklemore
Mom knows best! The "Thrift Shop" rapper documented his experience partying with wedding guests in Washington D.C. on social media.