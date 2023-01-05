Meghan King Vows to Honor "Non-Traditional Relationships" After Cuffe Biden Split

Meghan King is starting 2023 with a clean slate.
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum revealed her plans to have "the year of Meghan" in a Jan. 4 blog post, and those plans include revamping her love life and personal relationships following her split from ex-husband Cuffe Biden.
"I will explore my sexuality if I want to," she shared, "and I will honor plutonic and non-traditional relationships in ways Western society has done this disservice of making us believe are unimportant."
Meghan announced she was dating the nephew of President Joe Biden in September 2021 and tied the knot just two months later on Oct. 11. But their whirlwind romance came to an end shortly after, as they called it quits in December of that year.
Listing more of her New Year's resolutions—including eliminating antidepressants and hormonal supplements, standing up for herself in person and online and using her platform to invoke change for women and children—the Bravo star also revealed one big change she's making this year is "no more photos of my children's faces."
"My children's images were used against me as an intimidation tactic recently," Meghan—who shares daughter Aspen, 6, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 4, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds—wrote. "The thought of using the images of my innocent children to attempt to hurt their mother is…I don't know if there's a word to describe the depth of the disgust that incites inside me."
Meghan—who starred on seasons 10 through 12 of RHOC—and Jim split after five years of marriage in 2019. Their divorce, which was finalized in May 2021, was a chaotic one, from cheating scandals to prenup payment disagreements and more drama.
"I have complete legal control over the use of their images," she continued, "and I'm putting an end to that."
