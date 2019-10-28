Meghan King Edmonds is bidding a bitter farewell to her estranged husband.

Days ago, reports claimed that the former Real Housewives of Orange County star and Jim Edmonds were divorcing after five years of marriage. Meghan alluded to their nanny's rumored involvement in the split, allegations both Jim and the woman, 22-year-old Carly Wilson, have publicly slammed.

Despite Jim's outright denial that he ever participated in an extramarital affair with Carly, a source tells E! News that Meghan feels "very betrayed" and is "beside herself" over the whole ordeal. To add insult to injury, Meghan voiced her commitment to their marriage in an interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish published last week, which coincided with the couple's anniversary and the day Jim reportedly filed for divorce.

Referencing a previous incident in which Jim admitted to texting another woman, Meghan shared, "...we built a life together and there are so many lives that would be affected. I'm hurt right now and our life is massively affected, but if we were to split just because of his indiscretion, then there's multiple other people who are affected, as well. So I owe it to not only myself and the commitment I made to my marriage to work on it, but I owe it to my children."