Abbott Elementary Leads the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards Noms: Find Out Who Else Got Noticed

There's a major Abbott Elementary field trip on the horizon.

On Dec. 6, the ABC comedy led the way with six Critics Choice Awards nominations, including acting noms for Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Tyler James Williams and Chris Perfetti, which earn them all invites to the 28th annual ceremony on Jan. 25.

The sitcom is also nominated for Best Comedy Series alongside Barry, The Bear, Better Things, Ghosts, Hacks, Reboot and Reservation Dogs.

On the Drama side of things, Better Call Saul is at the head of the pack with five nominations, including acting notices for Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito and Carol Burnett.

Saul also earned a Best Drama Series nomination, where it will go up against Andor, Bad Sisters, The Crown, Euphoria, The Good Fight, House of the Dragon, Severance and Yellowstone.

Nominees in the Drama categories also included Euphoria's Zendaya and This Is Us' Mandy Moore for Best Actress in a Drama Series, with Andor's Diego Luna and Severance's Adam Scott among those up for Best Actor in a Drama Series.