Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Is Ready to Be Surprised in Season 3

If Hannah Einbinder had her way, Ava would be far away from the world of comedy in season three of Hacks.
"I'm hoping that when we next meet Ava, she is living in a communal agrarian society where there's no money being asked, child rearing and goods and services are exchanged out of the goodness of everyone's heart," the Emmy nominee, who's up for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy, joked to E! News. "There's no government and everyone just gets along."
And then, of course, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) would change her mind about firing the young comedienne. Hannah continued, "She obviously takes a shower for the first time in eight months and goes and joins Deborah."
All of this is to say, Hannah's leaving the writing to Hacks creators Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. "I'm never surprised at the quality of what these writers do," Hannah said, "but I'm always surprised at the directions they take the show."
It seems the critics agree with Hannah, as the HBO Max series' sophomore season was nominated in 17 categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series.
Season two saw Ava and Deborah's friendship improve, before the legendary comedienne ultimately decided they needed to go their separate ways. It was a bittersweet twist that paved the way for Ava to further her own career, and set up so many possibilities for season three. "Ava and Deborah both struggle with doing the right thing and putting others before themselves," Hannah said. "So it is truly the greatest act of love that [Deborah] is being selfless in this way. And it's so heartbreaking and sentimental and emotional."
She acknowledged that the two characters don't have the healthiest dynamic, "but they really are some of the only people in the world who understand each other."
In an ideal world, they'd reunite, but Hannah is letting Paul, Lucia and Jen figure out what comes next for the characters. Right now, the actress is just excited to celebrate the "many amazing artists being recognized" by the Television Academy, including her co-star Jean, who is once again up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
The 2022 Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.
(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)