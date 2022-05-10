Has Elizabeth Holmes Seen The Dropout? Amanda Seyfried Says...

The Dropout is about Elizabeth Holmes, but that doesn't mean she has any interest in watching it.
Amanda Seyfried, who plays the disgraced Theranos founder in the Hulu drama series, has revealed that to her knowledge, Holmes has not watched the show.
"I was told she wasn't gonna watch it," Seyfried told Marie Claire, "that it was bad news, and that she didn't want any part of it. I don't know if it's totally true. Who knows? I'm a little skeptical of any information that comes my way."
The series, which premiered in March, follows the true tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong and how the world's youngest self-made female billionaire—who sought to revolutionize the healthcare industry—lost it all in the blink of an eye. Seyfried went to great lengths to master her portrayal of the entrepreneur, from her distinct deep voice to the lack of blinking.
The Mamma Mia actress said she also had to get her signature beauty look—a low bun and red lipstick—down too.
"The look was as essential as knowing how to do the voice...I get it," she explained in the same interview. "[Holmes didn't] want to waste time on how she looks. There's a certain appreciation or acceptance of how she looks. She accepts it and enhances it slightly and then goes about her day...I don't love wearing a lot of makeup [either]."
The limited series, executive produced by showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether, also stars Naveen Andrews as Theranos COO—and Holmes' then-boyfriend—Sunny Balwani.
The Dropout is available to stream on Hulu.