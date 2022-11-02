Daniel Radcliffe Reveals the Biggest "Misconception" About Weird Al Yankovic

Watch : Daniel Radcliffe UNRECOGNIZABLE as "Weird Al" Yankovic

Daniel Radcliffe wants you to know there's more to Weird Al Yankovic than parodies and polkas.

The Harry Potter actor, who plays the comedy musician in the new satirical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, detailed what he learned about Weird Al that many people may not realize.

"The thing that is a misconception about Al is that it's all just like silliness and fun," he exclusively told E! News at the film's Nov. 1 premiere in NYC. "It also walks a line and he's incredibly precise, like his comedy, the way he performs as a musician. How many different styles can you really have to become a master of? It's something that is just an unbelievably uncommon skill and range of skills."

"As much as people love him," the 33-year-old continued, "I still think people should write him higher as an artist."

Weird Al rose to fame in the 1980s with hits such as "Smells Like Nirvana," "Eat It," "Amish Paradise," "Fat," and "White & Nerdy," as well as a variety of polka medleys, most recently the 2018 song "The Hamilton Polka." So, to prep for the role, Daniel chose learned to play the accordion.