Goodfellas Star Ray Liotta Dead at 67

Hollywood has lost one of its stars.
Ray Liotta has passed away, his rep confirmed to E! News on May 26. He was 67 years old.
Per NBC News, according to Liotta's publicist Jennifer Allen, the actor had been in the Dominican Republic filming his new movie Dangerous Waters and died in his sleep. Allen said no foul play is suspected.
Liotta is survived by his fiancée Jacy Nittolo, who he proposed to in December 2020, and his daughter Karsen, who he welcomed with his ex-wife Michelle Grace.
Over the course of his career, Liotta took on several memorable roles, including Ray Sinclair in Something Wild, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams and Henry Hill in Goodfellas. Although, he insisted he was nothing like the tough character he played in the 1990 Martin Scorsese film.
"I have never been in a fight at all," Liotta told People in November, "except for during sports, and that's just pushing and goofy kid stuff."
He also appeared in Cop Land, Hannibal, Identity, Narc and Shades of Blue. More recently, Liotta acted in the TV series Hanna and Black Bird, as well as in the movie Broken Soldier. He had also been cast in the Elizabeth Banks-directed film Cocaine Bear, which is set to be released next year.
After news of Liotta's death broke, several stars paid tribute on social media, including his Goodfellas costar Lorraine Bracco.
"I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray," she wrote on Instagram. "I can be just about anywhere in the world and people will come up and tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. And then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. And my response has always been the same…Ray Liotta."
(Deadline was first to report the news of Liotta's death).