Taylor Swift’s TikTok Doppelgänger Can’t Calm Down After Seeing Mom Andrea's Reaction

There's no mistaking that Taylor Swift and her mom, Andrea Swift, just saw incredible things from TikToker Ashley Leechin, who often dresses up as the pop star on the platform. After Ashley recently made a video of herself reacting to the singer's unveiling of a song title off her upcoming Midnights album, Taylor wrote in the comments section, "My mom just saw this and said 'she looks like you.'"

Needless to say, the remark made Ashley's wildest dreams come true. In another video, the content creator, who has over 639,000 followers on TikTok, can be seen jumping on a bed in excitement. "I'm legitimately crying and shaking right now," Ashley says through tears of joy. "I love you!"

She added in the caption, "You have left me speechless."

Ashley first went viral for being Taylor's look-alike last year, when Swifties stumbled upon a video of her doing laundry. Since then, she's continued to create Taylor-inspired content, including lip-syncs of the "Blank Space" singer's songs.