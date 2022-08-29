Taylor Swift Reveals Her New Album Midnights Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Watch : Taylor Swift's Midnights Album: ALL THE DETAILS!

Taylor Swift is ready for it.

The Grammy winner's next album Midnights is on the way and will drop on Oct. 21, she said on Aug. 28 after accepting the 2022 MTV VMA for Video of the Year.

"You guys, I'm just so proud of what we made," she said while winning the prize for "All Too Well (10-Minute Version)," which she directed and co-starred in. "We wouldn't have been able to make this short film if it weren't for you, the fans."

Saying fans "emboldened" her to re-record her Red album and make the winning song, Swift continued, "And I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21. And I will tell you more at midnight."

She took that to heart later in the night, when she revealed the title and album art for TS10 on social media. "Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21," Swift tweeted. "Meet me at midnight."