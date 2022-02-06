Game of Thrones Stars Have a Mini Reunion at Studio Tour Opening

To celebrate the opening of the new of the new Game of Thrones studio tour in Northern Ireland, several cast members reunited as the epic fan experience was unveiled.

By Ashley Joy Parker Feb 06, 2022 8:43 PMTags
TVReunionGame Of Thrones
Watch: "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On

Winter is here again!

Several stars of Game of Thrones reunited for the opening of Warner Bros' highly-anticipated GOT Studio Tour, located at Linen Mill Studios, one of the show's original shooting in Banbridge, Northern Ireland.

Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), and Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) were all on hand to for the tour's Feb. 4 unveiling that promises to bring the Seven Kingdoms featured in the HBO fantasy series to life.

"I had an amazing time yesterday at the official opening of the @gotstudiotour in Northern Ireland!," Narin wrote on Instagram on Feb 5. "It was so lovely to see some familiar faces again, lots of you amazing GoT fans, and so many memories from filming!" 

He added, "If you're a fan of all things Westeros then it's well worth a visit."

Days before the opening, four other Game of Thrones alumni—Ian Beattie (Ser Meryn Trant), Daniel Portman (Podrick Payne), Natalia Tena (Osha) and Ian McElhinney (Barristan Selmy)—visited the location to promote the event. 

photos
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon: First Look

Warner Bros describes the tour as an "immersive experience," that brings "Westeros to life and will evoke the show's epic scale — from King's Landing, Winterfell, Dragonstone, The Wall and the lands beyond." Also on display are some of the GOT's iconic props, weaponry and visual effects, with the opportunity for fans to "learn more about the skills and craftsmanship that helped bring the show from script to screen."

 

PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

The opening of the studio tour comes just ahead of the release of House of the Dragon, the GOT prequel series starring Matt Smith, which will premiere on HBO and HBO Max later this year.

Since the original series ended after eight seasons in 2019, many of the actors have remained close and have occasionally gotten together for mini-reunions over the years. In 2020, GOT stars such as Sophie TurnerAlfie AllenJohn Bradley and Gwendoline Christie reunited at the 2020 SAG Awards

Most recently, Jason Momoa and his longtime friend and onscreen love interest Emilia Clarke reunited for drinks in what appears to be their first documented reunion in almost two years due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's Divorce Is Stalled

2

Gigi Hadid Clarifies Comment About Rihanna's Baby Bump Photos

3

Nina Dobrev Deserves Gold Medal for Olympics Gift She Gave Shaun White

"When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi," the actress wrote on Instagram back in August, alongside a photo of Jason carrying her. "@prideofgypsies #drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived #theboysarebackintown #likeheneverleft."

Jason commented, "love u forever moon of my life," using one of his character's nicknames for her's, alongside seven red heart emojis.

Keep scrolling to see other nostalgic TV cast reunions.

PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images
Game of Thrones

Ian Beattie, Daniel Portman, Natalia Tena and Ian McElhinney reunited on Feb. 2 ahead of the opening of Warner Bros' GOT Studio Tour, located at one of the HBO show's original shooting spots in Banbridge, Northern Ireland.

Haley Davis
Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Melissa Joan Hart and Soleil Moon Frye celebrate National BFF Day with the Heluva Good! Best FriendsDIP swag line in Los Angeles. 

Instagram / Kevin McHale
Glee

In May 2021, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz partied at her bachelorette party ahead of her wedding to boyfriend David Stanley.

Instagram / Gillian Anderson
The X-Files

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny reunited (with her dog Stella) in April 2021. The two played Agents Mulder and Scully on The X-Files series in the '90s and '00s, a 1998 film adaptation and a two-season revival of the TV show between 2016 and 2018.

Karis Fagley
Survivor

Survivors ready for this reunion?! Parvati Shallow, Rob Cesternino, Sandra Diaz-Twine and Ozzy Lusth attend the Rob Has a Podcast 10-year anniversary and viewing party for Survivor's new season.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
The Office Ladies

The Office alums Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, and Kate Flannery pose for a photo at Thirst Project Gala benefit on September 28, 2019. 

Instagram / Shannen Doherty
Beverly Hills, 90210

Shannen DohertyJason PriestleyChristine Elise, Brian Austin GreenIan Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris hang out on the set of the 2019 reboot, BH90210.

Instagram / Michael Rosenbaum
Smallville

Tom WellingMichael Rosenbaum and Kristin Kreuk reunited at the Fan Expo Dallas 2019 event.

Instagram / Danielle Fishel
Boy Meets World

Rider StrongWill Friedle and Ben Savage were bumping along with pregnant former co-star Danielle Fishel at the Fan Expo Dallas 2019 event.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
In Living Color

Tommy Davidson, Shawn Wayans, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Kim Wayans and David Alan Grier reunite at the show's 25th anniversary event during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.

 

 
Instagram
Saved by the Bell

Mark-Paul GosselaarMario LopezTiffani Thiessen and Elizabeth Berkley brought their spouses along for a quadruple dinner date in April 2019.

Instagram/Jennifer Garner
Alias

"A mini reunion in New York City—former castmates, favorite dinner dates, forever playmates. ♥️♥️♥️ Photographed by my favorite artist, @rainerarts," Jennifer Garner wrote on Instagram of this pic with Victor Garber and Ron Rifkin. 

Instagram/Courteney Cox
Friends

"Saturday night with a friend," Courteney Cox captioned this pic of Monica and Phoebe back together, but Lisa Kudrow took a little issue. 

"I guess I would have looked at you if I could have OPENED MY EYES," she commented. She also posted her own selfie with the caption "My eyes! My eyes!"  

Jordin Althaus/ E!
Cougar Town

Courteney Cox guested on Busy Tonight for a little Cougar Town reunion, and Philipps took it even farther by doing a bit with the show's biggest fan and costars Christa Miller, Josh Hopkins, and Ian Gomez

Instagram
Buffy the Vampire Slayer

"Witches, demons, vampires, watchers, slayer, Gods, and Scoobies oh my!" Nicholas Brendon wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
That's So Raven

"Happiness is spontaneously running into old pals from my That's So Raven days!!! @anneliesevanderpol & @rondellsheridanoffical," Rose Abdoo shared on Instagram after meeting with Anneliese van der Pol and Rondell Sheridan

Twitter
Wonder Years

"I got to see these guys for lunch yesterday - it was so much fun to catch up and hear how their beautiful families are doing," Danica McKellar shared on Twitter. "And yes, @joshsaviano, I totally agree - *you guys* are like family... I mean, we DID grow up together, after all. #memories #TheWonderYears"

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for New York Magazine
Scrubs

Reunited and it feels so good! Donald Faison, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn, Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff and Ken Jenkins attend the Heineken Green Room during Vulture Festival presented by AT&T at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Coach
Game of Thrones

Hee's the story, of the Stark family...Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Richard Madden came out to support Maisie Williams and her new play.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for UCLA Semel Institute
Friends

Friends' Monica and Phoebe reunite at the the UCLA Semel Institute's 2018 Open Mind Gala. Cast members from the hit show have reunited several times over the years.

 

 
Matt Sayles/Invision for Simone/AP Images
Community

Yvette Nicole Brown, Gillian Jacobs and Joel McHale come together at the star-studded grand opening of Simone in the arts district of Los Angeles. 

Instagram
Flavor of Love

You know what time it is! Exes Flavor Flav and Tiffany "New York" Pollard found themselves together again while filming an episode of Braxton Family Values

Twitter
Lost

In August 2018, Henry Ian Cusick and Sonya Walger, who played fan-favorite couple Desmond and Penny, reunited at the place where their characters first met. She posted on her Twitter page a photo of her and the actor standing together outside St. Andrew's Priory School in Honolulu, which was used to depict a monastery in Eddington, Scotland on the touching season four episode "The Constant."

Carell Augustus
Parenthood

The Braverman kids grow up so fast! Hayden Byerly, Xolo Mariduena and the Allen twins come together at GBK's Teen Choice Awards party at Dave & Busters in Hollywood. 

Instagram
The West Wing

Joshua Malina, who played Will Bailey on the NBC series, posted in July 2018 a photo on social media of him having dinner with friends, including fellow former co-stars Bradley Whitford (Josh Lyman) and Janel Moloney (Donna Moss) and show creator Aaron Sorkin.

Instagram
Boy Meets World

Ben Savage attended former co-star Matthew Lawrence and Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke's engagement party in July 2018.

Instagram
Murphy Brown

The FYI gang's getting back together! Murphy Brown is returning to CBS in the 2018-2019 TV season and Candice Bergen marked their reunion on Instagram. "MURPHY BROWN...together again. Coming to your neighborhood TV in the fall. Just in time...," she wrote.

Instagram
Pretty Little Liars

Ezria lives on! Lucy Hale ran into Ian Harding in Chicago in March 2018.

Instagram
Parks and Recreation

Natalie Morales (Lucy), Billy Eichner (Craig Middlebrooks), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Aubrey Plaza and Paul Rudd (Bobby Newport) appear at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington D.C. in March 2018.

Instagram
Pretty Little Liars

Sasha Pieterse, Brant Daugherty, Ian Harding and more familiar faces have a reunion thanks to Manchester United. 

photos
View More Photos From TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's Divorce Is Stalled

2

Gigi Hadid Clarifies Comment About Rihanna's Baby Bump Photos

3

Nina Dobrev Deserves Gold Medal for Olympics Gift She Gave Shaun White

4

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Bring Their Love to NHL All-Star Game

5

Game of Thrones Stars Have Mini Reunion at Studio Tour Opening

Latest News

Exclusive

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's Divorce Is Stalled

Olivia Munn Gushes Over "Buttered Biscuit" Baby Boy Malcolm

Game of Thrones Stars Have Mini Reunion at Studio Tour Opening

Update!

Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Fiancée

Jennifer Garner Celebrates Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year Honor

Prince Charles Honors Queen Elizabeth II on Platinum Jubilee

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Bring Their Love to NHL All-Star Game