Denzel Washington Is the Perfect Addition to This Unsuspecting Couple's Wedding Photo

Denzel Washington casually photobombed a New York couple's wedding on Thursday, March 25, when he just happened to be filming his upcoming movie nearby with Michael B. Jordan.

Having an Oscar winner in attendance certainly makes up for having a quarantine wedding!

Denzel Washington really came through for one lucky New York couple, who must've been shocked when The Equalizer star photobombed their wedding pics this week. 

Denzel surprised a bride and groom in Central Park on Thursday, March 25, by hopping in for a few pictures. The 66-year-old screen legend was dressed down in dark clothes, including a checkered shirt, black NY ball cap and mask, as he posed with the excited newlyweds. 

In the photos, the bride can be seen smiling in her white slip dress and gold heels, while her man placed his arm around Denzel at a park overlook. 

Evidently, Denzel took a break from directing his next movie, A Journal For Jordan, for the photoshoot. His next directing project after Fences, the film stars Michael B. Jordan, who was spotted wearing a denim shirt while kissing his co-star, Chanté Adams, during an intimate scene in a park bench.

Denzel Washington's Best Roles

Another photo showed Denzel getting a sweet kiss from a brown dog in Central Park.

It appears the acclaimed actor has a soft spot for weddings, which is pretty ironic considering his own wife, Pauletta, turned him down not once, but twice, before they finally tied the knot in 1983.

TheImageDirect.com

At the 2 Guns premiere in 2013, she confirmed he proposed several times before she said yes. "It was three times," Pauletta said. "I know with age sometimes things [go], the mind [goes]."

When Denzel asked, "Why was it twice...Why would I have to ask again?" she retorted, "Because I said no."

The actor joked on the red carpet, "You heard it here first."

It also seems like their first date didn't go so well either, according to their own recollection. In 2019, the couple recounted their first date to E! News and it turns out Pauletta paid for their ride over, which was the only expense of the night.

LRNYC / MEGA

"We went to a party. There was nothing to pay for after we got there," she recalled.

Denzel said, "We took a cab and I'm paying for the cab ride, but then I'm watching the meter and I'm running out of money."

Pauletta completed the story, saying, "He turns to me and says, ‘I have no money.' I can remember... I was right behind the driver.... I paid for it."

More than 40 years later, it seems to have worked out well for the spouses, who have four kids, John David, Olivia, Malcolm and Katia.

Take a look at more celebrity wedding crashers below.

TheImageDirect.com
Denzel Washington

The actor casually photobombed a New York couple's wedding in March 2021 when he just happened to be filming his upcoming movie nearby with Michael B. Jordan.

Twitter / Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X

The rapper crashed a wedding in Disney World in February 2020 and escorted the bride into her reception!

David Foster & Katharine McPhee

The couple crashed a wedding in Canada. "They were really nice and seemed very happy together," the bride told E! News after meeting McPhee and Foster.

Magic Mirror Miami
Tag Stars

Jon HammEd HelmsJeremy Renner and Jake Johnson unexpectedly crashed a wedding reception in Miami Beach during the Best Man's speech! 

Instagram
Orange Is the New Black Stars

In March 2018, Lea DeLaria (Big Boo), Australian actress Yael Stone (Lorna Morello) and Danielle Brooks (Taystee) crashed a female couple's wedding in Australia.

Instagram: Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks

Best wedding pictures ever? If ever marrying in the Big Apple, prepare to see Forrest Gump himself running through Central Park!

Courtesy Ray Prop Photography
Katy Perry

The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer totally made this Missouri-based bride and groom's special day that much more special. 

Christine Wehrmeier/REX/Shutterstock
Amy Schumer

Photobomb alert! The Trainwreck star was happy to pose for snapshots while making her way through New York City in 2016. Talk about a Kodak moment. 

Instagram
Ed Sheeran

The singer-songwriter made hearts melt in 2015 while performing an Australian couple's first dance tune. 

Instagram
Taylor Swift

Technically the pop star was invited, but she did surprise the bride and groom with a performance of "Blank Spaces" and that's pretty sweet in itself. 

FameFlynet
Beyoncé

Queen Bey took a break from vacationing in Portofino, Italy in 2014 to make this lucky lady's day!

Instagram
Maroon 5

Honey, cancel the DJ. Adam Levine and his band just showed up!

Facebook
John Travolta

Danny Zuko, turned... wedding crasher? Perhaps this duo's first dance was to "You're the One that I Want" after posing for photos with the A-lister.

Instagram
Serena Williams

That oh-so casual moment when you're exchanging vows and one of the greatest athletes of all time happens to be soaking up the sun just a few feet away. 

Sascha Reinking
Zach Braff

One word: Casual

Instagram
Robert Pattinson

It's the luck of the Irish! R. Patz was in Belfast, Ireland filming The Lost City of Z when he ran into these two

Instagram/@colpitts, #djkchedda
Kristen Stewart

The Twilight alum and Stella Maxwell unexpectedly joined the post-wedding festivities of two brides in Canada.

Courtesy of Kimmy Coleman
Justin Timberlake

Hey J.T., can we get a picture? What about a song or two?

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Matt LeBlanc

Friend and family, we're gathered here today to celebrate...

YouTube
Justin Bieber

Can't you imagine Biebs leading the electric slide? In 2011, the singer and then-girlfriend Selena Gomez did exactly that

Macklemore / Snapchat
Macklemore

Mom knows best! The "Thrift Shop" rapper documented his experience partying with wedding guests in Washington D.C. on social media. 

