Inside Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron's Budding Love Story

Another Date Night: On the evening of August 12, Hadid and Cameron were photographed leaving her NYC apartment separately, within 45 minutes of each other.

Partying at Justin's: The following night, Hadid and Cameron were spotted with friends at Justin Theroux's new bar Ray's on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. The group ended up at Hadid's apartment.

"Tyler likes Gigi and definitely wants to keep seeing her," a third source told E! News at the time. "He wasn't sure if it would turn into something but they are having a lot of fun and don't want it to end, that's for sure. They are seeing each other a lot and texting all day long. He's excited about her."

"They have a strong connection but are definitely just testing the waters right now," a fourth source, close to Hadid, told E! News. "They both like to hang out with a few of their friends to make it seem more casual, but Tyler always ends up staying the night alone at Gigi's house. Tyler has not met [her mom] Yolanda [Hadid] and hasn't been invited to any family gatherings just yet."

Dinner With Serena: Last Wednesday, August 21, Hadid and Cameron grabbed dinner at NYC's La Esquina with none other than Serena Williams, plus Caroline Wozniacki and Hadid's pals Cully Smoller and Kendall Visser.

Gigi in the Driver's Seat: On the night of Thursday, August 22, Hadid was photographed driving a sleeping Cameron in an SUV in New York City.