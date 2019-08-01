What Canceling the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Would Really Mean for the Iconic Brand

Almost every year since 1995, Victoria's Secret has sent a parade of models clad in an array of bejeweled, feathered and peekaboo lingerie down a runway, in what ultimately became a nationally televised event.

This year, the schedule is bare.

Shanina Shaik, who walked in her first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2011, told the Daily Telegraph in her native Australia on Tuesday that there will be no show in 2019.

"Unfortunately the Victoria's Secret show won't be happening this year. It's something I'm not used to because every year around this time I'm training like an Angel," the 28-year-old model said. "But I'm sure in the future something will happen, which I'm pretty sure about."

Her bombshell revelation preceded any official (or unofficial) word from the company, and VS has yet to formally confirm the news or otherwise comment.

But while this probably wasn't part of the plan, and Victoria's Secret may now feel as if the world has walked in on it wearing nothing but its skivvies... perhaps the writing was already on the wall?