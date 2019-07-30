Hold onto your wings, supermodels! One runway show may not be happening after all.

Shanina Shaik appeared to drop a bombshell this week when she claimed the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will not be happening in 2019.

"Unfortunately the Victoria's Secret show won't be happening this year," she told Australia's The Daily Telegraph, via the Daily Mail. "It's something I'm not used to because every year around this time I'm training like an angel. But I'm sure in the future something will happen, which I'm pretty sure about."

She added, "I'm sure they're trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show because it's the best show in the world."

