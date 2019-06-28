Shay Mitchell Is Pregnant! See More Stars Who Kept Their Baby News a Secret

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment
by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jun. 28, 2019 1:20 PM
Got a secret, can you keep it? Shay Mitchellsure can!
The Pretty Little Liars star surprised Hollywood on Friday by announcing she and boyfriend Matte Babel are expecting a child together. 32-year-old Shay unveiled her baby bump in an artistic nude photo shared via social media, as well as an emotional YouTube video titled "Guess Who's Preggers."
"When you're in the public eye there are some things you want to just keep a secret until you feel ready," Shay recalled of her decision to keep her pregnancy a secret. "This for me has been the hardest. This is gonna be really fun and awesome when I'm not trying to hide it anymore."
The video also detailed the great lengths Shay and her glam team went to conceal her tummy at red carpet events over the past several months. Now that the news is out there, Shay said she plans to take fans along for her ride to motherhood in a new YouTube series called "Almost Ready."
So before it premieres on July 17, what better way to celebrate Shay's next adventure by remembering similar pregnancy journeys that transpired away from the public eye.
Keep scrolling to find out how famous moms and dads like Kylie Jenner, Eva Mendes and Enrique Iglesias kept their baby news under wraps:
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Angie Tribeca actress secretly gave birth to her first child in Aug. 2018! She and her longtime beau, musician Ezra Koenig, named their son Isaiah Jones Koenig.
YouTube
After months (and months) of speculation that the E! reality star and boyfriend Travis Scott were expecting their first child together, Kylie finally announced the birth of Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018. She released an especially intimate, 11-minute video documenting her pregnancy journey behind closed doors.
AKM-GSI
Fans were treated to the unexpected news that the Spanish singer and tennis champ had welcomed twins in December 2017. Named Nicholas and Lucy, the longtime low-key pair have since shared photos of their precious newborns.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Surprise! In February 2018, multiple source told E! News that the notoriously private Notebook star was pregnant with baby No. 1. Despite not confirming the news herself, McAdams has made few public appearances in recent months and was last photographed wearing baggy clothing.
Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto.com
As the king and queen of stealth pregnancy, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have managed to keep the news of both of their daughters' births impressively under wraps. As they rarely ever share details about their personal life to begin with, news of the actress' first pregnancy didn't break until she was already seven months along. As for the second pregnancy, reporters found out Mendes was expecting again less than two weeks before she gave birth—except, the world didn't find out she actually gave birth until the next month.
WENN.com
The Oscar nominee may have been able to keep her second pregnancy a complete surprise had photographers not snapped her outside of a restaurant in London with a noticeable baby bump, less than three months before giving birth.
Boba Fett / BACKGRID
The actor and his wife Tasha McCauley became parents for the second time, less than two months after the couple unintentionally announced the pregnancy news with a casual stroll. McCauley's baby bump was center stage as paparazzi captured the couple, confirming another little one on the way for the pair.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
News broke of the actress' first birth in May 2016, months after the star secretly welcomed a son in the fall. In fact, fans found out thanks to her Gilmore Girls co-star, Scott Patterson, who happened to unknowingly spill the beans to Glamour ahead of the upcoming Netflix revival of the WB series.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Guardians of the Galaxy star took fans entirely by surprise when she announced her and her husband Marco Perego had welcomed a third son, considering the two had not revealed beforehand that they were expecting again. "Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen," the Star Trek actress announced online at the time. "We couldn't feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys... oh boy!"
Courtesy: Lucy Liu
The Elementary actress surprised fans when she shared a photo of her newborn son on social media back in August 2015. "Introducing the new little man in my life, my son Rockwell Lloyd Liu. In [love]," she captioned a shot of herself cradling her newborn baby. A rep for the actress later told E! News, "I can confirm that Lucy Liu is the proud mother of Rockwell Lloyd Liu, brought into the world via gestational carrier."
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Cosmopolitan
After speaking publicly about her fertility struggles in previous years, the supermodel surprisingly announced in January 2016 that she had officially become a mom. "The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here. He's got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik's mouth and chin. As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world," she wrote on Instagram at the time.
Congratulations to Shay!
