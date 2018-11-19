Surprise! Jessica Chastain Welcomed a Baby Girl 7 Months Ago

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Nov. 19, 2018 8:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jessica Chastain

Sipa via AP Images

Jessica Chastain and her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, are now the proud parents to a baby girl.

E! News can confirm the couple welcomed the new family member via surrogate on Apr. 4, 2018. The bundle of joy, named Giulietta Chastain Passi, was born in L.A.

Photos of Chastain carrying their daughter in a baby carrier while walking with her husband in New York City this week were posted online on Saturday.

Last month, the notoriously private actress was also photographed pushing a stroller around the New York City set of her upcoming movie Eve. She wore a pair of blue jeans, a white T-shirt and a black coat, as well as a chic pair of black sunglasses. Giulietta was hidden from view by a light blanket and the stroller cover. 

This is the first child for Chastain and Moncler executive, who've been together for six years now. The happy news comes about four months after the pair celebrated their fairy tale wedding last June.

Chastain has not commented on the birth of her child.

Photos

2018 Celebrity Babies

Jessica Chastain, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, 2018 Golden Globes, Couples

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Last year, the actress wed the fashion exec in Italy at the Villa Tiepolo Passi in Carbonera, the groom's family-owned estate in the Italian city of Treviso. For their Italian nuptials, the bride wore a beautiful lace gown and a veil, with her scarlett tresses pulled back. The wedding was attended by stars Anne Hathawayand Emily Blunt

Chastain previously dated writer and director Ned Benson, who wrote and directed the film The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, which she actually starred in. At the time the film was made, she and Benson had already split, but Jessica still desired to create the story they collaborated on. "We broke up right before the beginning of 2011," she explained to Vulture in 2014. "And then the beautiful thing was just—it's still love, it's just sometimes love changes, but it doesn't diminish."

Congratulations to the happy family!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jessica Chastain , Babies , Celeb Kids , Apple News , Top Stories , Breaking
Latest News

Busy Philipps Has Babies on Her Mind Tonight

Kylie Jenner Tries to Teach Baby Stormi Two New Words

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1513

See the Emotional Moment Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth to True Thompson With Tristan and Her Family By Her Side

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Tries to Teach Baby Stormi New Words in the Cutest Video

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade

This Is How to Correctly Pronounce Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter's Name

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Road to Fatherhood

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.