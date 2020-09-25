Billie Lourd Welcomes Her First Baby With Fiancé Austen Rydell

Billie Lourd has been keeping a big secret! The Booksmart actress surprised fans by revealing the birth of her son, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, on Thursday, Sept. 24.

She posted a photo of the baby's feet on Instagram with the caption, "Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell" using blue heart emojis and crowns to welcome her little king.

Billie's uncle, Todd Fisher, also confirmed the baby news to E! News. "I was very touched Billie chose to honor her mother by naming her son Kingston Fisher. It was very unexpected," Todd told E! News exclusively. "Billie has been known as Billie Lourd her whole life. It is a very loving thing to give that homage back to Carrie."

The new mom is said to be doing very well and has handled the pregnancy great. Though her extended family has not had a chance to be together because of COVID-19, they are looking forward to meeting Kingston soon.

Billie, 28, got engaged to Austen Rydell in June after rekindling their on-again, off-again romance in 2017. He posted several photos of the couple, including one kissing at Coachella, with the caption, "She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that's even better than yes?!?"