Cardi B Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Offset

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 7:54 AM
Cardi B's bundle of joy is officially here!
The hip-hop superstar has given birth to her first child, a baby girl, with rapper Offset. The star confirmed the news on Wednesday with a pink and floral-themed nude photo and simultaneously revealed her little one's name. "Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18," she captioned the photo, revealing that the baby was born on Tuesday.
News of the newborn's arrival comes three months after Cardi finally confirmed rampant pregnancy rumors during an unforgettable performance on Saturday Night Live. All eyes were on the "Bodak Yellow" MC when cameras panned down to reveal her growing bump, which she draped in a skintight white gown.
With a baby on the way, Cardi's professional commitments only continued to skyrocket as she co-hosted The Tonight Show alongside Jimmy Fallon, took the stage across two weekends of Coachella, attended her very first Met Gala and dominated award show after award show.
John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Not to mention releasing her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart and broke several genre records.
And when asked to address the seemingly negative impact a pregnancy might have on her career, Cardi (whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar) had this to say: "You know what—I'm a grown woman. I'm 25 years old," she told Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. "I'm a schmillionaire and I'm prepared for this."
"It just really bothers me and it disgusts me because I see a lot of women online [commenting], 'I feel sorry for you. Your career is over.' Why can't I have both?" she added. "Why do I gotta choose a career or a baby? Why can't I have both. I want both."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
Of course, the Bronx native had to begin slowing down at some point to fully prepare for her daughter's arrival. In late April, Cardi cancelled several tour dates but promised she was "working my ass off" behind-the-scenes on upcoming projects.
The proud parents' relationship is now better than ever, having moved past the alleged sex tape scandal that nearly pushed Cardi to call their engagement off for good. "It's not right, what he f--king did—but people don't know what I did, 'cause I ain't no angel," the former reality TV star told Cosmpolitan.
Cardi B and Offset's took their romance public in early 2017. In October of that year, Offset popped the question in front of a sold-out crowd with an 8-carat diamond ring. Just recently in late June, the star confirmed that she had already married Offset in September 2017.
Congratulations, you two!
