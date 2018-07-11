Cardi B Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Offset

Not to mention releasing her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart and broke several genre records.

And when asked to address the seemingly negative impact a pregnancy might have on her career, Cardi (whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar) had this to say: "You know what—I'm a grown woman. I'm 25 years old," she told Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. "I'm a schmillionaire and I'm prepared for this."

"It just really bothers me and it disgusts me because I see a lot of women online [commenting], 'I feel sorry for you. Your career is over.' Why can't I have both?" she added. "Why do I gotta choose a career or a baby? Why can't I have both. I want both."