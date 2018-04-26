Cardi B and Ozuna Perform "La Modelo" at 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 8:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Cardi B and Ozuna just brought everyone to their feet in Sin City! 

The expecting mother and the "Unica" singer took the stage at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards to perform their hit "La Modelo," which features Cardi B also singing in Spanish and English.   

"Make sure you all to tune in to my performance with my good old friend," Cardi B teased on Instagram before showtime. "I don't know if you want it to be a surprise. When I get there, I'm going to ask him." 

The show, which airs on Telemundo from Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, features one of the last performances from Cardi B until she gives birth. 

On Wednesday, the rapper announced she's canceling several of her scheduled shows to focus on her pregnancy. In a video posted to Instagram, the "Bodak Yellow" artist revealed this weekend's Broccoli City Festival would be her last performance for "a little while."

Photos

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion

In December 2017, Cardi B and Ozuna premiered their music video for "La Modelo" which has more than 192 million views on YouTube. 

"I've done a lot of collabs, but most of the time, it's me on someone else's track," says Ozuna. "I'd never brought someone like Cardi B into my own music. When you hear, you'll say: ‘Wow, that woman is amazing, in English and in Spanish. That to me is the real crossover: a mainstream artist singing in Spanish," Ozuna said to Billboard in an exclusive interview about their track. 

How much are loving Cardi's and Ozuna's performance? Comment below! 

(E! and Telemundo are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards , Apple News , Latin , Top Stories
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, The Late Late Show

Avengers: Infinity War Cast Tours L.A. With James Corden

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

Prince Louis' Name Decoded: the Family Meaning Behind the Royal Baby's Moniker

Superhero Poll

Ultimate Superhero Tournament: Vote in Round 1 Now

Willow, The Royals 408

Willow Gets Drugged at Her Bachelorette Party on The Royals and You'll Never Guess Who Did It!

Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton

Why Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton's Great Love Affair Unraveled

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Louis Has the Most Stylish Uncle and Future Aunt: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.