Cardi B is taking a break from the stage.

On Wednesday, the rapper announced she's cancelling several of her scheduled shows to focus on her pregnancy. In a video posted to Instagram, the "Bodak Yellow" artist revealed this weekend's Broccoli City Festival will be her last performance for "a little while."

"Hey y'all! What's poppin?" she started off the video. "So, I just want to make this a little clear and everything. Broccoli Fest will be my last performance for a little while and everything because, you know, shorty keep growing. I be looking like I be moving and everything but in reality a b-tch barely can breathe."

The artist thanked her friends for understanding and confirmed she'll be back for the fourth and final leg of the 24K Magic Tour with Bruno Mars, which begins Sept. 7.

"Thank you very much. I f--kin' love you, mothaf--kas!" she said at one point.

Near the end of the video, Cardi B promoted her new album Invasion of Privacy. However, the mother-to-be was already getting a little winded.

"I ate like six chicken wings, and I barely can breathe right now," she concluded.