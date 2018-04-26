by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 7:36 AM
Cardi B is taking a break from the stage.
On Wednesday, the rapper announced she's cancelling several of her scheduled shows to focus on her pregnancy. In a video posted to Instagram, the "Bodak Yellow" artist revealed this weekend's Broccoli City Festival will be her last performance for "a little while."
"Hey y'all! What's poppin?" she started off the video. "So, I just want to make this a little clear and everything. Broccoli Fest will be my last performance for a little while and everything because, you know, shorty keep growing. I be looking like I be moving and everything but in reality a b-tch barely can breathe."
The artist thanked her friends for understanding and confirmed she'll be back for the fourth and final leg of the 24K Magic Tour with Bruno Mars, which begins Sept. 7.
"Thank you very much. I f--kin' love you, mothaf--kas!" she said at one point.
Near the end of the video, Cardi B promoted her new album Invasion of Privacy. However, the mother-to-be was already getting a little winded.
"I ate like six chicken wings, and I barely can breathe right now," she concluded.
In addition to announcing the news on Instagram, she shared it on Twitter.
"Okay so I might be off from doing performances for a couple of months but in the meantime imma be working my ass off," she tweeted on Thursday. "So many songs, features to do. Working on a lot of deals i sign up for and most importantly nesting. Im already overwhelmed from the new work."
She then shared a picture of the tweet via Instagram Stories and wrote "Soooo much sh-t I gotta do" with three sad emojis.
Okay so i might be off from doing performances for a couple of months but in the meantime imma be working my ass off .So many songs, features to do .Working on a lot of deals i sign up for and most importantly nesting .I️m already overwhelmed from the new work😩— iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 26, 2018
Based on Cardi B's website, the rapper had eight events scheduled between the end of Broccoli Fest and the beginning of Mars' tour. The "Bartier Cardi" artist certainly has been busy and recently performed at Coachella.
Cardi B announced she's expecting her first child with her fiancé Offset earlier this month during her performance on Saturday Night Live.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!