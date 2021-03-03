True Hollywood Story Is Back With Episodes on Harry and Meghan, Britney Spears and More

Finally, it's the moment pop culture fanatics have been waiting for: E!'s True Hollywood Story is back.
The legendary series that takes a deep dive into the lives and careers of today's biggest stars is set to return for a second season on Monday, March 15. From stories of resounding success to unfathomable loss and the darker side of fame, the new episodes offer exclusive interviews with up-to-date insights and never-before-heard details from the celebrities themselves, along with their family members, journalists and industry executives.
Expect to see the curtain pulled back on everyone and everything from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—more specifically, how their battle with the media, racism, family drama and royal traditions strengthened their union—to Victoria's Secret, which made moguls out of models and redefined the standard of beauty for an entire generation, only for controversies and an apparent culture of toxicity to plague operations behind the scenes.
It's all kicking off March 15, with the first special following the journey of Grammy award-winning artist Cardi B.
The True Hollywood Story episode will take a closer look at Cardi B's unprecedented rise to fame, and how before she took the music industry by storm, she had to overcome adversity and health issues. In-depth interviews with prolific producer Mona Scott-Young, Picture Perfect, Maino and more will reveal how this legend built herself from the ground up while staying unapologetically true to herself.
From then on, True Hollywood Story will cover the likes of billionaires Elon Musk, Jay-Z and Sara Blakely; sister duos like Beyoncé and Solange Knowles and Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears; the all-time greatest celebrity comebacks and so much more.
To get a better idea of what's to come, take a look at the complete schedule for E!'s True Hollywood Story below.
"Cardi B" - Monday, March 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT
Before Cardi B took the music industry by storm, she had to overcome adversity and health issues. In-depth interviews with prolific producer Mona Scott-Young, Picture Perfect, Maino and more reveal how this legend built herself from the ground up while staying unapologetically true to herself.
"Death of Innocence" - Monday, March 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT
Selena, Christina Grimmie and Rebecca Schaeffer were three rising stars poised to rule the screen and stage, but their lives ended too soon by the deadly hands of obsessed fans. Selena's husband, Chris Perez and Christina's brother, Marcus Grimmie share intimate stories.
"Star Sisters" - Saturday, April 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT
Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears and Miley and Noah Cyrus are three iconic sets of siblings whose dynamics, unbreakable bonds and fierce support helped them navigate the harsh scrutiny of the celebrity spotlight.
"Brad Pitt" - Sunday, April 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT
A true Hollywood icon and heartthrob, Brad Pitt rose to superstar status. He battled his way to the top and faced some tough personal challenges. Interviews with Brad's ex-girlfriend, E.G. Daily, co-star, Michael Rapaport and insiders speak to his tribulations and becoming the best version of himself.
"Harry & Meghan" - Wednesday, May 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT
Examines the whirlwind romance of kindred spirits, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and how their battle with the media, racism, family drama, and royal traditions strengthened their union.
"Transgender in Hollywood" - Tuesday, June 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT
A new generation of transgender actors, writers, producers and directors including Candis Cayne, Angelica Ross, Trace Lysette and Ian Alexander speak on breaking down barriers and pushing for new industry standards in storytelling.
"Billionaires: Fierce, Fearless & Filthy Rich" premieres this summer
Elon Musk, Jay-Z, and Sara Blakely have several things in common: they all faced adversity and tragedy, which fueled their ambition to strive for the best. Candid interviews share insights on the three business magnates who bucked the status quo to amass billions.
"T.G.I.F." premieres this summer
Before Netflix and Chill, there was "T.G.I.F." The family-friendly programming block so popular over 24 million Americans tuned in every week to watch Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Family Matters and Full House. Melissa Joan Hart, Jaleel White, Dave Coulier and more, celebrate the success and struggles behind one of the biggest nights in television history.
"Celebrity Comebacks" premieres this summer
The biggest celebrities sometimes fall from grace. Robert Downey Jr. went from famous to infamous. Winona Ryder was Hollywood's "golden girl" before her life unraveled, and Dave Chappelle just walked away when stardom became too much to handle. Despite their setbacks, these three stars found their way back to the top.
"Victoria's Secret" premieres this summer
Victoria's Secret made moguls out of models, and redefined the standard of beauty for an entire generation, but behind the scenes of this mega-retailer, there existed controversies and an apparent culture of toxicity. In all-new interviews, insiders discuss what really went on off the runway.
"Pretty Ugly: Money, Rumors and Lies" premieres this fall
YouTube beauty influencers are the new media moguls, creating a billion-dollar industry. As the stakes and paychecks grew, friendships among top beauty gurus turned into cutthroat competition leading to epic online battles, revealing a much darker side of beauty.
"Hollywood Mysteries" premieres this fall
When the rich and famous suddenly vanish, under suspicious circumstances the public hunts for the truth. Interviews and footage will explore some of Hollywood's most talked-about cases including Brittany Murphy, Whitney Houston and the mysteries behind them.