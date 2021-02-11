Meghan Markle Wins Privacy Case Against U.K. Tabloid and Slams Its "Dehumanizing Practices"

Watch : Will Suing the Press Really Help Prince Harry & Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle has won a major legal victory against the publisher of a British tabloid after it published extracts of a letter that she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

On Thursday, Feb. 11, a U.K. High Court judge granted the Duchess of Sussex "summary judgment" in her claim for misuse of private information against the company, Associated Newspapers, over the publication of the 2018 letter in its outlet The Mail on Sunday. He wrote that she "had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the Letter would remain private. The Mail Articles interfered with that reasonable expectation."

"After two long years of pursuing litigation, I am grateful to the courts for holding Associated Newspapers and The Mail on Sunday to account for their illegal and dehumanizing practices," the duchess said in a statement. "These tactics (and those of their sister publications MailOnline and The Daily Mail) are not new; in fact, they've been going on for far too long without consequence. For these outlets, it's a game. For me and so many others, it's real life, real relationships, and very real sadness. The damage they have done and continue to do runs deep."

The duchess sued Associated Newspapers in 2019 after its Mail on Sunday newspaper and MailOnline website published extracts of a five-page, handwritten letter that she had sent to her estranged father a year earlier, shortly after her and Prince Harry's royal wedding, which Thomas did not attend due to illness.